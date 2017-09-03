Refugee70's UK prog band. Formed 1973. Disbanded 1974
Refugee
1973
Refugee Biography (Wikipedia)
Refugee were a progressive rock band formed in 1973 that consisted of vocalist and bassist Lee Jackson, drummer Brian Davison and keyboardist Patrick Moraz. They released one album, Refugee (1974) before the group dissolved after Moraz left the group in August 1974 to join Yes.
Refugee Tracks
Papillon
Refugee
Papillon
Papillon
Panchi Nadiyan Pawan Ke Jhonke
Refugee
Panchi Nadiyan Pawan Ke Jhonke
Panchi Nadiyan Pawan Ke Jhonke
