Jessy Lanza
Jessy Lanza is a Canadian electronic songwriter, producer, and vocalist from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She has released two albums, Pull My Hair Back (2013) and Oh No (2016), to critical praise.
New Ogi
Jessy Lanza
DRMTRK III
Scratcha DVA
Drum Track 3
Scratchclart & Jessy Lanza
I Talk BB (Morgan Geist Remix)
Jessy Lanza
Fake Loop
Jessy Lanza
Jessy Lanza
Bluescreen (Modeselektor Edit) (feat. Jessy Lanza)
Mouse on Mars
VV Violence
Jessy Lanza
Going Somewhere
Jessy Lanza
Never Enough (SWISHA Remix)
Jessy Lanza
Hazefield (feat. Jessy Lanza & Sweyn Jupiter)
Ikonika
Strange Emotion (Bootleg)
Jessy Lanza
Guess What
Jessy Lanza
Never Enough
Jessy Lanza
Could Be U (DJ Spinn & DJ Taso Remix)
Jessy Lanza
Going Somewhere - DVA [Hi:Emotions] remix
Jessy Lanza
It Means I Love You (Radio 1 Session, 15 Nov 2016)
Jessy Lanza
I Talk BB
Jessy Lanza
Could B U (DJ Taye x Spinn Remix)
Jessy Lanza
I Talk BB
Jessy Lanza
It Means I Love You
Jessy Lanza
It Means I Love You
Jessy Lanza
Move Closer (Radio 1 Session, 15 Nov 2016)
Jessy Lanza
Oh No (Radio 1 Session, 15 Nov 2016)
Jessy Lanza
Going Somewhere
Jessy Lanza
Oh No
Jessy Lanza
Diamond
Jessy Lanza
Oh No Stills
Jessy Lanza
