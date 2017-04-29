Betty RochéBorn 9 January 1920. Died 16 February 1999
Betty Roché
1920-01-09
Betty Roché Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Elizabeth Roché (January 9, 1918 – February 16, 1999) was an American blues singer. Though she had a sporadic career, she became most noted for her version of "Take the "A" Train" with its composer Duke Ellington, and "was famous for her strong, dramatic way of putting across blues material".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betty Roché Tracks
Take The A Train
Betty Roché
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Last played on
Something To Live For
Betty Roché
Something To Live For
Something To Live For
Last played on
I Just Got The Message
Betty Roché
I Just Got The Message
I Just Got The Message
Last played on
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Last played on
