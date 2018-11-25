Nicholas HammondBorn 15 May 1950
Nicholas Hammond
1950-05-15
Nicholas Hammond Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Hammond (born May 15, 1950) is an American actor and writer who is perhaps best known for his roles as Friedrich von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music and as Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the television series The Amazing Spider-Man.
Do Re Mi
Julie Andrews
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
Julie Andrews
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
So Long Farewell
Charmian Carr
So Long Farewell
So Long Farewell
Do Re Mi
Julie Andrews
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
So Long Farewell
Charmian Carr
So Long Farewell
So Long Farewell
So Long, Farewell
The Children
So Long, Farewell
So Long, Farewell
So Long, Farewell
Charmain Carr, Nicholas Hammond & Heather Menzies
So Long, Farewell
So Long, Farewell
