Christophe BeckCanadian composer. Born 1972
Christophe Beck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0df890e1-f4f2-4b21-a413-cd8af1af32d8
Christophe Beck Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Beck (born Jean-Christophe Beck, 1968/1969) is a Canadian television and film score composer. He is a brother of the noted pianist Chilly Gonzales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christophe Beck Tracks
Sort by
Tales To Astonish!
Christophe Beck
Tales To Astonish!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tales To Astonish!
Theme From Ant-Man
Christophe Beck
Theme From Ant-Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Ant-Man
Small Sacrifice
Christophe Beck
Small Sacrifice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Sacrifice
Ants On A Train
Christophe Beck
Ants On A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ants On A Train
Fight of The Bumblebee
Christophe Beck
Fight of The Bumblebee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fight of The Bumblebee
Insecticide
Christophe Beck
Insecticide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Insecticide
A Center For Ants!
Christophe Beck
A Center For Ants!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Center For Ants!
Into The Hornet's Nest
Christophe Beck
Into The Hornet's Nest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Hornet's Nest
Crosstech Break-In
Christophe Beck
Crosstech Break-In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crosstech Break-In
Scott Surfs On Ants
Christophe Beck
Scott Surfs On Ants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scott Surfs On Ants
Antfiltration
Christophe Beck
Antfiltration
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antfiltration
Signal Decoy
Christophe Beck
Signal Decoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Signal Decoy
First Mission
Christophe Beck
First Mission
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Mission
San Francisco, 1987
Christophe Beck
San Francisco, 1987
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Francisco, 1987
I'll Call Him Antony
Christophe Beck
I'll Call Him Antony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Call Him Antony
Become The Hero
Christophe Beck
Become The Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Become The Hero
Paraponera Clavata
Christophe Beck
Paraponera Clavata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paraponera Clavata
Ant 247
Christophe Beck
Ant 247
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ant 247
The Water Main
Christophe Beck
The Water Main
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Water Main
Honey, I Shrunk Myself
Christophe Beck
Honey, I Shrunk Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey, I Shrunk Myself
Old Man Have Safe
Christophe Beck
Old Man Have Safe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man Have Safe
Winters Waltz
Christophe Beck
Winters Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite From Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Christophe Beck
Suite From Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen (2013) - Winter's Waltz
Christophe Beck
Frozen (2013) - Winter's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen (2013) - Winter's Waltz
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Frozen (2013) - For the First Time In Forever
Christophe Beck
Frozen (2013) - For the First Time In Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7dv.jpglink
Frozen (2013) - For the First Time In Forever
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
The Sentinel
Christophe Beck
The Sentinel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sentinel
Fingerprints
Christophe Beck
Fingerprints
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fingerprints
Assassin Down
Christophe Beck
Assassin Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Assassin Down
No Second Shot
Christophe Beck
No Second Shot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Second Shot
The Back Door
Christophe Beck
The Back Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Back Door
Summit Incident
Christophe Beck
Summit Incident
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summit Incident
Fugitive
Christophe Beck
Fugitive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugitive
The Mall
Christophe Beck
The Mall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mall
Xavier Calls
Christophe Beck
Xavier Calls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xavier Calls
Union Station
Christophe Beck
Union Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Union Station
Garrison's Polygraph
Christophe Beck
Garrison's Polygraph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garrison's Polygraph
The Affair
Christophe Beck
The Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Affair
Sanctuary
Christophe Beck
Sanctuary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary
Chilton School
Christophe Beck
Chilton School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chilton School
Cars and Guns
Christophe Beck
Cars and Guns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cars and Guns
Main Titles
Christophe Beck
Main Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Titles
Phoebe in Wonderland (2008) - End Credits
Christophe Beck
Phoebe in Wonderland (2008) - End Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phoebe in Wonderland (2008) - End Credits
Orchestra
Last played on
Marvel's Ant Man: Official Main Theme
Christophe Beck
Marvel's Ant Man: Official Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marvel's Ant Man: Official Main Theme
Last played on
Frozen - For the first time in forever
Studio Orchestra, Kristen Bell, Christophe Beck, Idina Menzel & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Frozen - For the first time in forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen - For the first time in forever
Performer
Last played on
Christophe Beck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist