DinkaSwiss prog-house
Dinka
Dinka Biography (Wikipedia)
Dinka (born Tamara Hunkeler on 24 June; also known as Tamara Maria Kler) is a Swiss DJ from Lucerne. She performs progressive house music with elements of world music, which she describes as "Multicultural Dance Music".
After coming in contact with Above & Beyond, who appreciated her music, Tamara signed with their label, Anjunabeats. She also earned a deal with A State of Trance, a subsidiary of Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren's Armada Music. On September 2012, she reached #2 at the Billboard Next Big Sound chart.
Her stage name comes from the Dinka people from South Sudan. When asked for the reason she chose such a name, she commented:
