The Supermen Lovers
The Supermen Lovers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Supermen Lovers is the moniker of French composer and electronic music producer Guillaume Atlan, born in Paris on 9 February 1975.
The Supermen Lovers is best known for his 2001 hit single "Starlight". He was later nominated at the French contest Victoires de la Musique in 2002 and at the 2001 MTV Europe Music Awards for Best French Artist.
Starlight (feat. Mani Hoffman)
The Supermen Lovers
Starlight (feat. Mani Hoffman)
Starlight (feat. Mani Hoffman)
Starlight
The Supermen Lovers
Starlight
Starlight
Eyes on You
The Supermen Lovers
Eyes on You
Eyes on You
