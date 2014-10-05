César Guerra-PeixeBorn 18 March 1914. Died 26 November 1993
César Guerra-Peixe
1914-03-18
César Guerra-Peixe Biography
César Guerra-Peixe (March 18, 1914 – November 26, 1993) was a Brazilian violinist, composer, and conductor.
Guerra-Peixe was born in Petrópolis, son of Portuguese immigrants with Romani origins. His music can be heard in many Brazilian films, such as Terra é Sempre Terra, O Canto do Mar, Quero Essa Mulher Tanto Assim, Riacho de Sangue, Meu Nome é Lampião, and Soledade.
As an ethnomusicologist, he wrote an important book Os Maracatus do Recife (1955, second edition 1980) on maracatu. He died in Rio de Janeiro.
