Born Jamericans were a reggae/hip hop duo formed in Washington, D.C., popular in the 1990s.

The group comprised Norman "Notch" Howell and Horace "Edley Shine" Payne. Notch's voice is smooth and melodic, while Shine's is rougher and tends more toward toasting. Their debut album, Kids from Foreign, was released in 1994 on the hip hop label Delicious Vinyl, and following its success the group toured with Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Zhane, and Shai, and toured Japan with Shinehead and Mad Lion. In 1996, they contributed the soundtrack to the film Kla$h. The duo's second album, released in 1997, featured guest appearances from Mad Lion, Shinehead, and Johnny Osbourne. Both albums were chart successes in the United States.