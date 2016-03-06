Melanie Adele Martinez (born April 28, 1995) is an American singer and songwriter. Born in Astoria, Queens, and raised in Baldwin, New York, she subsequently rose to prominence in 2012 after appearing on the American television vocal talent show The Voice. Following the show, she released her debut single titled "Dollhouse". Signing to Atlantic Records, she released her debut EP, also named Dollhouse (2014). Martinez later released her debut studio album, Cry Baby (2015).

The album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in February 2017. Martinez's songs "Sippy Cup", "Mad Hatter", "Mrs. Potato Head", "Cry Baby", "Pacify Her" and "Soap" all songs featured on Cry Baby, were all certified gold in the U.S by RIAA, and her songs "Dollhouse" and "Pity Party" received platinum certification from RIAA.