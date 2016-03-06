Melanie MartinezBorn 28 April 1995
Melanie Martinez Biography (Wikipedia)
Melanie Adele Martinez (born April 28, 1995) is an American singer and songwriter. Born in Astoria, Queens, and raised in Baldwin, New York, she subsequently rose to prominence in 2012 after appearing on the American television vocal talent show The Voice. Following the show, she released her debut single titled "Dollhouse". Signing to Atlantic Records, she released her debut EP, also named Dollhouse (2014). Martinez later released her debut studio album, Cry Baby (2015).
The album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in February 2017. Martinez's songs "Sippy Cup", "Mad Hatter", "Mrs. Potato Head", "Cry Baby", "Pacify Her" and "Soap" all songs featured on Cry Baby, were all certified gold in the U.S by RIAA, and her songs "Dollhouse" and "Pity Party" received platinum certification from RIAA.
Melanie Martinez Tracks
Sort by
Carousel (TroyBoi X J.N!CK Remix)
Soap (SHIMZ x P.A.F.F. Remix)
Soap
Dollhouse (Jai Wolf Remix)
Dollhouse (Chocolate Puma Dub)
Melanie Martinez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande working together!
-
“This was not a planned announcement” – Troye Sivan let’s slip about Ariana Grande featuring on his album!
-
What do Lana Del Rey’s fans always ask her?
-
Lana Del Rey - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Lana Del Rey on her new single 'Love' and joining forces with Miles Kane!
-
Bebe Rexha takes the 'What Would Britney Do?' test (and more!)
-
'Yes I am going to freak out when I see Rihanna' Troye Sivan looks forward to the Video Music Awards
-
Troye Sivan dishes to Nick Grimshaw about stalking love interests and always carrying gum
-
Troye Sivan on his first gay club: "I was absolutely terrified but so curious and excited at the same time"
-
'It was probably the scariest thing I've ever had to do' Troye Sivan talks to Scott Mills about coming out