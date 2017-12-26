Lev KontorovichChoral Conductor
Lev Kontorovich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0df53340-2917-4d64-af7d-4c5200c99bcf
Lev Kontorovich Tracks
Sort by
Litugy of St John Chrysostom, op 31
Sergei Rachmaninov
Litugy of St John Chrysostom, op 31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Litugy of St John Chrysostom, op 31
Choir
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
Choir
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
Choir
Singer
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
Choir
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
Choir
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
Choir
Singer
The angel cried out, op 22/8
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
The angel cried out, op 22/8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The angel cried out, op 22/8
Choir
Singer
Excerpt from 'Liturgy St John Chrysostom', op 41
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Excerpt from 'Liturgy St John Chrysostom', op 41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Excerpt from 'Liturgy St John Chrysostom', op 41
Choir
Back to artist