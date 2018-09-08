The Children1980's Chicago band
The Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0df31394-543b-4e52-9ed9-63fe2c5c5499
The Children Tracks
Sort by
So Long, Farewell
The Children
So Long, Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long, Farewell
Last played on
So Long Farewell
The Children
So Long Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long Farewell
Last played on
Practically Perfect
Laura Michelle Kelly
Practically Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Practically Perfect
Last played on
The Smell of Rebellion
Bertie Carvel
The Smell of Rebellion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smell of Rebellion
Last played on
The Children Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist