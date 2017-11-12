MamiboysFormed 27 December 2007
Mamiboys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0df20a3c-83bb-4b99-95e5-f700b8e801e5
Mamiboys Biography (Wikipedia)
Mamiboys are a musical duo consisting of Caleb Jacob and Krisheno from, India and Singapore. Formed in 2007, by Krisheno, the band is composed of Krisheno (Music Producer, Songwriter and Rapper), Caleb Jacob (Songwriter, Guitarist, Sound Designer and Lead Vocalist), and previously, Kevi-J until his departure from the band in the year 2015.
Mamiboys have worked together with several South Indian Music Producers such as Harris Jayaraj, Srikanth Deva & Bobo Shashi for various Tamil and Telugu Movie Soundtracks. In 2012, the group singles titled "Chalo India" and "Siru Siru Thozvikal" were featured as official soundtracks for the Award Winning Short Film Roadside Ambanis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mamiboys Tracks
Sort by
Unakaai
Mamiboys
Unakaai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unakaai
Last played on
LAP (Local Aana Payan)
Mamiboys
LAP (Local Aana Payan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LAP (Local Aana Payan)
Last played on
Hormones Ellam
Mamiboys
Hormones Ellam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hormones Ellam
Last played on
Kakal
Mamiboys
Kakal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kakal
Last played on
Back to artist