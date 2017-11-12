Mamiboys are a musical duo consisting of Caleb Jacob and Krisheno from, India and Singapore. Formed in 2007, by Krisheno, the band is composed of Krisheno (Music Producer, Songwriter and Rapper), Caleb Jacob (Songwriter, Guitarist, Sound Designer and Lead Vocalist), and previously, Kevi-J until his departure from the band in the year 2015.

Mamiboys have worked together with several South Indian Music Producers such as Harris Jayaraj, Srikanth Deva & Bobo Shashi for various Tamil and Telugu Movie Soundtracks. In 2012, the group singles titled "Chalo India" and "Siru Siru Thozvikal" were featured as official soundtracks for the Award Winning Short Film Roadside Ambanis.