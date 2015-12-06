Roch VoisineBorn 26 March 1963
Roch Voisine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dea7760-339a-482d-a692-fc1c414d110d
Roch Voisine Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Armand Roch Voisine, OC ONB (born 26 March 1963) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, actor, and radio and television host who lives in Montreal, Quebec and Paris, France. He writes and performs material in both English and French. He won the Juno Award for Male Vocalist of the Year in 1994. In 1997 he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roch Voisine Tracks
Sort by
I'll Always Be There (Live)
Roch Voisine
I'll Always Be There (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roch Voisine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist