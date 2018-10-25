Pete & The PiratesFormed 2006. Disbanded 2012
Pete & The Pirates
2006
Pete & The Pirates Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete and the Pirates were an English indie rock band from Reading. The band consisted of Thomas Sanders (vocals), Peter Hefferan (vocals and guitar), David Thorpe (guitar), Peter Cattermoul (bass) and Jonny Sanders (drums). They have extensively toured the UK and Europe.
Pete & The Pirates Tracks
Jennifer
Knots
Come to The Bar
Half Moon Street
Half Moon Street (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2011)
Cold Black Kitty (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2011)
Can't Fish (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2011)
Can't Fish
Cold Black Kitty
Mr Understanding
Half Moon Street
Come To The Bar (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2011)
United
Mr Understanding - Hub Session 21/04/2008
Blood Gets Thin (6 Music session for Marc Riley 22nd Sept 2011)
Twenty Two One (6 Music session for Marc Riley 22nd Sept 2011)
Motorbike (6 Music session fro Marc Riley 22nd Sept 2011)
United (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2011)
Mr Understanding - 6Music Session 21/04/2008
Washing Powder
Blood Gets Thin
She Doesn't Belong To Me
