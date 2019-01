Pete and the Pirates were an English indie rock band from Reading. The band consisted of Thomas Sanders (vocals), Peter Hefferan (vocals and guitar), David Thorpe (guitar), Peter Cattermoul (bass) and Jonny Sanders (drums). They have extensively toured the UK and Europe.

