Léonie Pernet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0de4c4c7-0525-4e6b-ba13-e05b0c3f18bc
Léonie Pernet Tracks
Sort by
Butterfly
Léonie Pernet
Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly
Last played on
African Melancholia
Léonie Pernet
African Melancholia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Melancholia
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Jan
2019
Leonie Pernet
The Waiting Room, London, UK
Back to artist