Sweet Tee (born Toi Jackson) is an American rapper, who was signed to Profile Records in the 1980s. Her first single in 1986 was the hit "It's My Beat" featuring DJ Jazzy Joyce. She scored minor chart success with her debut album, It's Tee Time in 1988, which peaked at #31 on the US Billboard R&B chart. She scored four chart hit singles from her debut album. These included "I Got da Feelin'" (#48 US R&B, #31 UK Singles Chart), "On the Smooth Tip" (#36 US R&B) and "Why Did It Have to Be Me". In the UK, "It's Like That Y'All" peaked in the Top 40.

In 1995, Sweet Tee released the single "What's up, Star?" under the moniker Suga. As of 2010, the artist's Facebook page, once again using the name Sweet Tee, reported that she is back in the studio, and a sneak peek of "Queen of QNZ" can also be found online.

"I Got da Feelin'" formed the basis of a piano based house track by the UK based act Tin Tin Out, who sampled Sweet Tee's lyrics in their track "The Feeling", which reached #32 in the UK Singles Chart. The track was credited to Tin Tin Out featuring Sweet Tee.