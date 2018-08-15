Dobri HristovBorn 14 December 1875. Died 23 January 1941
Dobri Hristov
1875-12-14
Dobri Hristov Biography (Wikipedia)
Dobri Hristov (Bulgarian: Добри Христов; 14 December 1875 – 23 January 1941) was one of the major Bulgarian composers of the 20th century. He wrote mainly choral music, as well as some church music and music for the orchestra.
Hristov was born in Varna, Bulgaria. He graduated from the Prague Conservatory in 1903 (under the directorship of the famous Czech composer Antonín Dvořák). He returned to Bulgaria and helped with the development of Bulgarian music culture, using lots of Bulgarian folklore elements in his compositions. He was conductor of "The Seven Saints" ensemble and choir in the church of the same name in Sofia, Bulgaria between 1911 and 1928. He died in Sofia in 1941 at age 65.
Dobri Hristov Tracks
Heruvimska pesen no.4 (Cherubic Song)
Chants for All-Night Vigils: Matins
Chants for All-Night Vigils: Vespers
Vo Tsartsvji Tvoem
