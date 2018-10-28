Savannah ChurchillBorn 21 August 1915. Died 19 April 1974
Savannah Churchill
1915-08-21
Savannah Churchill Biography (Wikipedia)
Savannah Churchill (August 21, 1915 – April 19, 1974) was a successful American singer of pop, jazz, and blues music in the 1940s and 1950s.
Hurry Hurry
