1992-10-10
Jamar McNaughton (born 10 October 1992), popularly known as Chronixx, is a Jamaican reggae artist. His stage name replaced the name "Little Chronicle" which he was given because of his father, the singer "Chronicle". Chronixx and his music has been branded as a "Reggae Revival", alongside other reggae musicians including Dre Island, Jah Bouks, Jah9, Protoje, Kelissa, Jesse Royal, Keznamdi and Kabaka Pyramid. His lyrical content revolves around themes of anti-war, romantic declarations and resiliency.
Chronixx Performances & Interviews
MistaJam interviews Chronixx in Jamaica
2018-02-19
MistaJam chats to Chronixx at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica.
MistaJam interviews Chronixx in Jamaica
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
2016-08-23
Chronixx brought MistaJam a very special #SixtyMinutesLive with special guest appearances from Maverick Sabre, Randy Valentine, Little Simz, Luciano and Jah Bouks.
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
Chronixx chats with Robbo
2013-10-21
Robbo interviews Chronixx and he chats about performing at Leeds, what tracks stand out for him and the freedom he enjoys making music.
Chronixx chats with Robbo
Chronixx chats to Robbo Ranx
2013-08-09
Robbo catches up with Chronixx during his tour in Berlin!
Chronixx chats to Robbo Ranx
Chronixx catches up with Robbo Ranx
2013-03-08
Reggae artist Chronixx catches up with Robbo Ranx.
Chronixx catches up with Robbo Ranx
Chronixx Tracks
Skankin' Sweet
Chronixx
Skankin' Sweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Skankin' Sweet
I Can
Chronixx
I Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qgpjz.jpglink
I Can
Likes
Chronixx
Likes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vn0d6.jpglink
Likes
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wdsd3.jpglink
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0218c75.jpglink
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
Black is Beautiful
Chronixx
Black is Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Black is Beautiful
Real Rock Riddim (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
Chronixx
Real Rock Riddim (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Real Rock Riddim (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
Behind Curtain
Chronixx
Behind Curtain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2fs.jpglink
Behind Curtain
Likes (Seani B Dub)
Chronixx
Likes (Seani B Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Likes (Seani B Dub)
Loneliness
Chronixx
Loneliness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Loneliness
Smile Jamaica
Chronixx
Smile Jamaica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gn540.jpglink
Smile Jamaica
Her Grace (feat. Chronixx)
Maverick Sabre
Her Grace (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hj.jpglink
Her Grace (feat. Chronixx)
Ain't No Giving In (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
Chronixx
Ain't No Giving In (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Ain't No Giving In (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g9whh.jpglink
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Alborosie
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Contradiction (feat. Chronixx)
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx)
Capleton
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0b6.jpglink
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx)
She Love Me
Chronixx
She Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
She Love Me
Queen (feat. Chronixx)
Estelle
Queen (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tn.jpglink
Queen (feat. Chronixx)
Here Comes Trouble
Chronixx
Here Comes Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01clmt5.jpglink
Here Comes Trouble
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g9whh.jpglink
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Spanish Town Rockin'
Chronixx
Spanish Town Rockin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Spanish Town Rockin'
Bridges (feat. Chronixx)
Shaggy
Bridges (feat. Chronixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm30.jpglink
Bridges (feat. Chronixx)
Contradiction
Alborosie Meets The Wailers & Chronixx
Contradiction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Contradiction
Performer
Skankin Sweet - BBC Music Introducing Live RX - 10/11/2018
Chronixx
Skankin Sweet - BBC Music Introducing Live RX - 10/11/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hv.jpglink
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Leeds
2013-10-10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep58q9/acts/afqnc8
Leeds
2013-10-10T09:23:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jln5k.jpg
10
Oct
2013
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Leeds
