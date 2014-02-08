Neil LandonBorn 26 July 1941
Neil Landon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0de1925e-f4f8-43f4-9777-e1837301f822
Neil Landon Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Landon (born Patrick Cahill, 26 July 1941) is an English singer, who has been credited with singing on a number of hits in the UK Singles Chart. In addition, he was a singer and songwriter with the band Fat Mattress, which he co-founded with guitarist/singer Noel Redding.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Landon Tracks
Sort by
Waiting Here For Someone
Neil Landon
Waiting Here For Someone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting Here For Someone
Last played on
Neil Landon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist