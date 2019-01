Neil Landon (born Patrick Cahill, 26 July 1941) is an English singer, who has been credited with singing on a number of hits in the UK Singles Chart. In addition, he was a singer and songwriter with the band Fat Mattress, which he co-founded with guitarist/singer Noel Redding.

