Samuel Rimington (born April 29, 1942, in Paddock Wood, Kent), is an English jazz reed player. He has been an active New Orleans jazz revivalist since the late 1950s.

Rimington played with Barry Martyn in 1959. He became a professional musician in 1960 when he joined the band of Ken Colyer. He stayed with Colyer until 1965 and then moved to the U.S. and worked with Big Bill Bissonnette's Easy Rider Jazz Band and the December Band. He made some jazz fusion recordings early in the 1970s, but most of his work has been in the New Orleans jazz vein, playing with Louis Nelson, Big Jim Robinson, Chris Barber, Kid Thomas Valentine, and Captain John Handy. He has recorded extensively as a bandleader since the early 1960s.Rimington's main influences were George Lewis on clarinet and Captain John Handy on alto sax.

Since 1982 Rimington has given a concert annually at Floda Church near the town Katrineholm, Sweden. In the beginning, he was invited by the priest Lars "Sumpen" Sundbom, who was himself a jazz musician. Rimington frequently recorded with and was accompanied on tours by the pianist Jon Marks.