Shiyani NgcoboBorn 1953. Died 18 February 2011
Shiyani Ngcobo
1953
Shiyani Ngcobo Biography (Wikipedia)
Shiyani Ngcobo was a Maskandi guitarist and teacher from South Africa who was a major figure in spreading the popularity of Maskanda outside of its homeland of South Africa. He toured Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom during the early 2000s in support of his album Introducing Shiyani Ngcobo. In addition, he taught maskandi guitar style at the School of Music of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He died near Durban on 18 February 2011.
