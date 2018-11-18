Alvin LeeBorn 19 December 1944. Died 6 March 2013
Alvin Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ddd15e3-d39f-475e-a91f-2e82377d3804
Alvin Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin Lee (born Graham Anthony Barnes; 19 December 1944 – 6 March 2013) was an English singer and guitarist, best known as the lead vocalist and lead guitarist of the blues rock band Ten Years After.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvin Lee Tracks
Sort by
Let`s Boogie
Alvin Lee
Let`s Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let`s Boogie
Last played on
Real Life Blues
Alvin Lee
Real Life Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Life Blues
Last played on
Wake Up Moma
Alvin Lee
Wake Up Moma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Up Moma
Last played on
My Baby's Come Back To Me
Alvin Lee
My Baby's Come Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bluest Blues
Alvin Lee
The Bluest Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bluest Blues
Last played on
Midnight Creeper
Alvin Lee
Midnight Creeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Creeper
Last played on
Love Like A Man 2
Alvin Lee
Love Like A Man 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like A Man 2
Last played on
Save My Stuff
Alvin Lee
Save My Stuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save My Stuff
Last played on
Listen To Your Radio Station
Alvin Lee
Listen To Your Radio Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listen To Your Radio Station
Last played on
Walk On, Walk Tall
Alvin Lee
Walk On, Walk Tall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On, Walk Tall
Last played on
Nice and Easy
Alvin Lee
Nice and Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice and Easy
Last played on
Still On The Road To Freedom
Alvin Lee
Still On The Road To Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still On The Road To Freedom
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alvin Lee
Alvin Lee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist