Bran Van 3000Formed 1997
Bran Van 3000
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzck.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dd79a1d-021f-4159-8a7d-d9c107e52a9d
Bran Van 3000 Biography (Wikipedia)
Bran Van 3000 (also known as BV3) is a Canadian alternative rock and hip hop collective from Montreal, Quebec. Founded by DJ James Di Salvio and E.P. Bergen, they collaborated on a number of songs with Stéphane Moraille, Sara Johnston, Steve "Liquid" Hawley, Jayne Hill, Jean Leloup, Kim Bingham, Pierre-Luc Cerat and other musicians.
The name of the group is derived etymologically from Swedish liquor Brännvin, a style of spirit best described as low-grade vodka. The name originated as a joke associated with the taupe-coloured Volkswagen Camper Van owned by Bergen in the mid-1990s which was said to run solely on bran flakes, brännvin and brand recognition when carrying the artists on tour around Canada.
