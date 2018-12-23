YOBUS doom metal trio. Formed 1996
YOB
1996
YOB Biography (Wikipedia)
Yob (stylized as YOB) is an American doom metal band from Eugene, Oregon, composed of singer/guitarist Mike Scheidt, bassist Aaron Rieseberg, and drummer Travis Foster. Their most recent album Our Raw Heart was released in June 2018.
Original Face
YOB
Original Face
Original Face
Last played on
Our Raw Heart
YOB
Our Raw Heart
Our Raw Heart
Last played on
The Screen
YOB
The Screen
The Screen
Last played on
Nothing to Win
YOB
Nothing to Win
Breathing From The Shallows
YOB
Breathing From The Shallows
In Our Blood
YOB
In Our Blood
In Our Blood
Last played on
Go Down Together
YOB
Go Down Together
Go Down Together
Last played on
As The Crow Flies
YOB
As The Crow Flies
As The Crow Flies
Last played on
