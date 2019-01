Yob (stylized as YOB) is an American doom metal band from Eugene, Oregon, composed of singer/guitarist Mike Scheidt, bassist Aaron Rieseberg, and drummer Travis Foster. Their most recent album Our Raw Heart was released in June 2018.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia