Nicholas Cleobury (born 23 June 1950) is an English conductor.

He was organ scholar at Worcester College, Oxford, conductor of Schola Cantorum of Oxford and held assistant organist posts at Chichester Cathedral and Christ Church, Oxford before turning to orchestral and operatic work. He is Founder-Laureate of the Britten Sinfonia and has been particularly active in the promotion of contemporary music. He is currently (2014) principal conductor of the Oxford Bach Choir.

His elder brother Stephen Cleobury is Director of Music at King's College, Cambridge.

Cleobury joined the Queensland Conservatorium as Head of Opera in 2016.