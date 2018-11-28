Nicholas CleoburyBorn 23 June 1950
Nicholas Cleobury
1950-06-23
Nicholas Cleobury Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Cleobury (born 23 June 1950) is an English conductor.
He was organ scholar at Worcester College, Oxford, conductor of Schola Cantorum of Oxford and held assistant organist posts at Chichester Cathedral and Christ Church, Oxford before turning to orchestral and operatic work. He is Founder-Laureate of the Britten Sinfonia and has been particularly active in the promotion of contemporary music. He is currently (2014) principal conductor of the Oxford Bach Choir.
His elder brother Stephen Cleobury is Director of Music at King's College, Cambridge.
Cleobury joined the Queensland Conservatorium as Head of Opera in 2016.
Concerto for bassoon and orchestra K191
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Benedictus (Mass in D, Op.86)
Antonín Dvořák
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11
Richard Strauss
Berceuse
Frank Bridge
Concerto for horn no. 1 in E flat
Richard Strauss
Paean
Kenneth Leighton
Nunc dimittis in E
Sydney Watson, Nicholas Cleobury, Chichester Cathedral Choir & John Birch
Magnificat in E
Sydney Watson, Nicholas Cleobury, Chichester Cathedral Choir & John Birch
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Richard Strauss
Serenade in E flat major for 13 wind instruments, Op.7
Richard Strauss
Horn Concerto No. 2: Final mvt
Richard Strauss
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 11 (3rd mvt)
Richard Strauss
Intermezzo No 2 (Threads)
Frank Bridge
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Devils - Sister Jeanne's vision
Peter Maxwell Davies
Summer Night on the River
Frederick Delius
Concerto for Horn and Orch No. 2 in E flat major, 3rd mvt.
Richard Strauss
To His Love
Jonathan Dove
Seven In Nomine: V. In Nomine canon in 6 parts
Peter Maxwell Davies
3 Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
O Great Beyond (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Thomas LaVoy
All this night Op.33
Gerald Finzi
Four Shakespeare Songs (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
To Seek Where Shadows Are (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Paul Mealor
God's Grandeur (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Kenneth Leighton
The Evening-Watch, Op 43.1 (BBC Singers at JAM on the Marsh Festival)
Gustav Holst
5 Songs of Ariel
Frank Martin
Chant Hindou (Sadko)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
I could be happy (The Boyfriend Suite)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Honeymoon Fantasy (The Boyfriend)
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Boyfriend (1971): Honeymoon Fantast/Sur La Plage/I Could be Happy
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Devils: Execution and End Scene
Peter Maxwell Davies
