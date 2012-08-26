Wade Marcus
Wade Marcus was a producer during the 1970s. He composed the music to the film The Final Comedown with Grant Green. He also produced albums by The Blackbyrds, Gary Bartz, A Taste of Honey, The Sylvers, Eddie Kendricks, The Dramatics, Peaches & Herb, Donald Byrd, G. C. Cameron, Stevie Wonder and The Emotions.
