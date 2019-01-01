Mark Julian Felder, (born July 21, 1983), more commonly known under the mononym Bizzle, is an American Christian hip hop recording artist and entrepreneur. Previously referred to as Playboy,[citation needed] and Lavyss.

In January 2010, Bizzle released "You Got Some Explaining to Do" directed towards Jay-Z, calling the rap icon out on his negative references towards Jesus and Christianity in his music. The video caused much controversy and generated a buzz that even Bizzle couldn't anticipate. He released a statement in an interview with AllHipHop.com.

He released his first mixtape, The Messenger, in March 2010. Shortly after the release, he founded God Over Money Records in Houston, Texas. Since its creation, the label has released eight mixtapes, a collaborative album with artist Willie 'P-Dub' Moore Jr., three full-length studio albums, and signed two artists.

Bizzle released his debut album, Tough Love & Parables, on June 21, 2011 which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. It appeared on the iTunes Store swoosh= banner. The Good Fight was released on May 7, 2013 and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Gospel Albums chart, No. 7 on Christian Albums, No. 11 on Top Rap Albums, and sold a total of 3,962 copies in its first week.