The LawIndie four-piece from Dundee, Scotland. Formed 2006
The Law
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt6p.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dcd1a2c-6247-4a35-9b4c-17c2a0bcecf8
The Law Biography (Wikipedia)
The Law are an indie rock band from Dundee in Scotland. Their debut album "A Measure Of Wealth" was released in September 2009 through their own record label Local Boy Records (distributed by Universal via Absolute). The first single to precede the album, "Don't Stop, Believe", was released on 20 July 2009. The second single to precede the album, "The Chase" was released on 14 September 2009.
The Law Tracks
The Moon Is All
The Law
The Moon Is All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6p.jpglink
The Chase
The Law
The Chase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6p.jpglink
Milk and Honey/Empire State Of Mind
The Law
Milk and Honey/Empire State Of Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6p.jpglink
Television Satellite
The Law
Television Satellite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6p.jpglink
Television Satellite
