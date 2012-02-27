The Law are an indie rock band from Dundee in Scotland. Their debut album "A Measure Of Wealth" was released in September 2009 through their own record label Local Boy Records (distributed by Universal via Absolute). The first single to precede the album, "Don't Stop, Believe", was released on 20 July 2009. The second single to precede the album, "The Chase" was released on 14 September 2009.