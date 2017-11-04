The Fantastic Baggys
The Fantastic Baggys
The Fantastic Baggys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fantastic Baggys were an American surf and hot rod group, created by P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The studio group released several unsuccessful singles. They released one album internationally, Tell 'Em I'm Surfin' (1964) on Imperial Records, several singles and albums only in South Africa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
