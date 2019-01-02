Yo Yo Honey SinghBorn 15 March 1984
Yo Yo Honey Singh Biography (BBC)
Honey Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, is an Indian rapper, music producer, singer and film actor. Singh was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. His birth name is Hirdesh Singh. He studied music at the Trinity School in the United Kingdom. Than his family moved to Delhi.He started as a session and recording artist, and became a Bhangra producer. He has also begun to produce music for Bollywood films.
Yo Yo Honey Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Yo Yo Honey Singh Tracks
Yo Yo Honey Singh Links
