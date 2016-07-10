Coppé
Coppé Biography (Wikipedia)
Coppé (pronounced Co-pa'y, often also typed Coppe') is a Japanese electronic music singer-songwriter and music producer. She has released fifteen solo albums on her self-owned Mango + Sweetrice label.
Coppé Tracks
Fly Me 2 The Mooooooon
Coppé
Fly Me 2 The Mooooooon
Fly Me 2 The Mooooooon
Figment Of Imagination
Coppé
Figment Of Imagination
Figment Of Imagination
Hadaly's Waltz
Hilothoshi, Coppe' & Coppe'
Hadaly's Waltz
Hadaly's Waltz
Performer
Gingerly
Coppé
Gingerly
Gingerly
