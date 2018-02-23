Carol KenyonBorn 1959
1959
Carol Kenyon Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Kenyon (born 1959) (sometimes spelt Karol) is a British singer. She is best known for her vocals on the Heaven 17 hit song "Temptation", which reached number two in the UK Singles Chart in 1983. When the song was re-released as a remix by Brothers in Rhythm in 1992, again featuring Carol's vocals, it made number 4. She was also featured on the Paul Hardcastle hit "Don't Waste My Time", which got to number 8 in 1986.
Carol Kenyon Tracks
Don't Waste My Time
Paul Hardcastle
Warrior Woman
Carol Kenyon
