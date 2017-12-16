Mari EriksmoenBorn 10 January 1983
Mari Eriksmoen
1983-01-10
Sinfonia Antartica For Soprano, Women's Chorus And Orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia Antartica For Soprano, Women'S Chorus And Orchestra (Symphony No.7), i. Prelude
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Die Entführung aus dem Serail - singspiel in 3 acts K.384 - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 39: Mozart – The Abduction from the Seraglio
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-14T10:07:47
14
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 39: Mozart – The Abduction from the Seraglio
Royal Albert Hall
