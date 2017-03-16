MovietoneFormed 1994
Movietone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dc44f71-a107-4b5f-9952-d7807cc4848a
Movietone Biography (Wikipedia)
Movietone is an English post-rock band. They formed in Bristol, England in 1994. Core members are Kate Wright and Rachel Brook (now Rachel Coe). Brook was also a member of Flying Saucer Attack during the first few years of the band's existence, and Wright is also currently the bass player for Crescent. Other musicians have included Matt and Sam Jones (both of Crescent), Matt Elliott (The Third Eye Foundation), Chris Cole, Florence Lovegrove, Ros Walford and Clare Ring.
2003's The Sand and The Stars was partly recorded live on a bay near Land's End.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Movietone Tracks
Sort by
The Blossom Filled Streets
Movietone
The Blossom Filled Streets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blossom Filled Streets
Last played on
Hydra
Movietone
Hydra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hydra
Last played on
Facing West From California's Shores
Movietone
Facing West From California's Shores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Facing West From California's Shores
Last played on
Movietone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist