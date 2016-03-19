Emanuelle AraújoBorn 21 July 1976
Emanuelle Araújo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dbe34d5-a14f-4a5f-96dc-4cb83985c1c8
Emanuelle Araújo Biography (Wikipedia)
Emanuelle Araújo (born July 21, 1976) is a Brazilian actress, singer and songwriter. She became nationally known in 1999 as lead singer of Banda Eva, where she stayed for only two and a half years until 2002. In 2004 she founded the samba-rock band Moinho with Lan Lan and Toni Costa, in which she is currently vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emanuelle Araújo Tracks
Sort by
Baby
Emanuelle Araújo
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Back to artist