Volcano the BearFormed May 1995
Volcano the Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0dbb85b2-d0c6-47bf-b7c6-6011df868896
Volcano the Bear Biography (Wikipedia)
Volcano the Bear are an improvisational/experimental English band formed in Leicester in 1995. The group's members are Aaron Moore (drums, trumpet, vocals), Nick Mott (saxophone, guitar, vocals), Clarence Manuelo (tapes, electronics) and Daniel Padden (keyboards, guitar, clarinet, vocals). Although the principal roles of each member are as listed, the group use a large array of additional sound-making objects to create their music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Volcano the Bear Tracks
Sort by
My favourite tongues
Volcano the Bear
My favourite tongues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My favourite tongues
Last played on
The Merry Potter
Volcano the Bear
The Merry Potter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Merry Potter
Last played on
Classic Sylvestor Fusion
Volcano the Bear
Classic Sylvestor Fusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Classic Sylvestor Fusion
Last played on
Buffalo Shoulder
Volcano the Bear
Buffalo Shoulder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buffalo Shoulder
Last played on
I Am The Mould
Volcano the Bear
I Am The Mould
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am The Mould
Last played on
Before I Was After'd
Volcano the Bear
Before I Was After'd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before I Was After'd
Last played on
Spongecake Cathedral
Volcano the Bear
Spongecake Cathedral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spongecake Cathedral
Last played on
The Colour Of My Find
Volcano the Bear
The Colour Of My Find
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Colour Of My Find
Last played on
Volcano the Bear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist