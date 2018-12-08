Black SlateFormed 1974
Black Slate
1974
Black Slate Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Slate are a reggae band based in the United Kingdom, and formed in 1974. They toured heavily around London and backed Jamaican musicians such as Dennis Brown, Delroy Wilson, and Ken Boothe when they played in the UK. They toured the UK in their own right for the first time in 1978, and released four albums between 1979 and 1985.
Black Slate Tracks
Amigo
Black Slate
Amigo
Amigo (Single Version)
Black Slate
Reggae Music - Paris Theatre 1980
Black Slate
Boom Boom - Paris Theatre 1980
Black Slate
Romans - Paris Theatre 1980
Black Slate
Freedom Time - Paris Theatre 1980
Black Slate
Amigo - Paris Theatre 1980
Black Slate
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
Black Slate
Should I Stay
Black Slate
Roots Love
FosseyTango
De Yah Pon Creation - BBC Session 19/08/1982
Black Slate
Reggae Music - BBC Session 19/08/1982
Black Slate
Rasta Reggae - BBC Session 19/08/1982
Black Slate
