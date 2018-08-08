Raimonds PaulsBorn 12 January 1936
Raimonds Pauls
1936-01-12
Raimonds Pauls Biography (Wikipedia)
Ojārs Raimonds Pauls (born 12 January 1936 in Iļģuciems, Riga, Latvia) is a Latvian composer and piano player who is well known in Latvia, Russia, post-Soviet countries and world-wide. He was the Minister of culture of Latvia from 1988 to 1993.
Raimonds Pauls Tracks
Close your Eyes and Smile
Emīls Dārziņš
Close your Eyes and Smile
Close your Eyes and Smile
Choir
