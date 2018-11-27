Jamie Lidell
1973-09-18
Jamie Lidell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Alexander Lidderdale (born 18 September 1973, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England), known professionally as Jamie Lidell, is an English musician and soul singer living in Nashville, Tennessee. Lidell was formerly a part of Super Collider.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie Lidell Performances & Interviews
- Jamie Lidell on his new single 'Walk Right Back'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0459jns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0459jns.jpg2016-08-20T05:49:00.000ZJamie Lidell talks to Mary Anne about his new track 'Walk Right Back'. It's lifted from his upcoming album 'Building a Beginning'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0459jnt
Jamie Lidell on his new single 'Walk Right Back'
Jamie Lidell Tracks
Taste Of You
Allen Stone & Jamie Lidell
Taste Of You
Taste Of You
Performer
Last played on
Figured Me Out
Jamie Lidell
Figured Me Out
Figured Me Out
Last played on
I Wanna Be Your Telephone
Jamie Lidell
I Wanna Be Your Telephone
I Wanna Be Your Telephone
Last played on
We Should Be Free (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Marquis Hawkes
We Should Be Free (feat. Jamie Lidell)
We Should Be Free (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Last played on
A Little Bit More (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
Jamie Lidell
A Little Bit More (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
You Naked (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
Jamie Lidell
You Naked (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
Big Love (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
Jamie Lidell
Big Love (6 Music Session, 10 Jul 2013)
Multiply (Dj Edit)
Jamie Lidell
Multiply (Dj Edit)
Multiply (Dj Edit)
Last played on
Another Day
Jamie Lidell
Another Day
Another Day
Last played on
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Deetron
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Cry With The Stars (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Last played on
You Got Me Up
Jamie Lidell
You Got Me Up
You Got Me Up
Last played on
Multiply
Jamie Lidell
Multiply
Multiply
Last played on
Where D'You Go
Jamie Lidell
Where D'You Go
Where D'You Go
Last played on
You Know My Name
Jamie Lidell
You Know My Name
You Know My Name
Last played on
What A Shame (RL Grime & Salva Remix)
Jamie Lidell
What A Shame (RL Grime & Salva Remix)
What A Shame (RL Grime & Salva Remix)
Last played on
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
Jamie Lidell
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
Last played on
Don't Let Me Let You Go
Jamie Lidell
Don't Let Me Let You Go
Don't Let Me Let You Go
Last played on
Love Me Now (feat. Jamie Lidell)
The Atomic Bomb Band
Love Me Now (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Love Me Now (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Performer
Last played on
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
Jamie Lidell
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
When I Come Back Around (Matthew Herberts Long Night Dub)
Jamie Lidell
When I Come Back Around (Matthew Herberts Long Night Dub)
Believe in Me
Jamie Lidell
Believe in Me
Believe in Me
Last played on
Walk Right Back
Jamie Lidell
Walk Right Back
Walk Right Back
Last played on
Julian
Jamie Lidell
Julian
Julian
Last played on
Little bit of feel good
Jamie Lidell
Little bit of feel good
Little bit of feel good
Last played on
A Little Bit More
Jamie Lidell
A Little Bit More
A Little Bit More
Last played on
Keep Feelin' This
Mocky
Keep Feelin' This
Keep Feelin' This
Last played on
Jamie Lidell Links
