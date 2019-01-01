Matia Bazar is an Italian pop band formed in Genoa in 1975. The original members of the group were Piero Cassano (keyboards), Aldo Stellita (bass), Carlo Marrale (guitar, vocals), Giancarlo Golzi (drums) and Antonella Ruggiero (vocals). They represented Italy in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest with a song called Raggio di luna.

Their major hits were Solo tu (1978), Vacanze Romane (1982) and Ti Sento (1985), which peaked the charts in Belgium and Italy.

Ruggiero and Marrale, the two principal vocalists in the band, left respectively in 1989 and 1994 to pursue solo careers. Stellita died in 1998 and Golzi in 2015. Cassano, the last original member, left in May 2017. The band is currently led by Fabio Perversi aided by a new group of musicians.