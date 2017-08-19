Tim ParkinsonBritish composer and musician. Born 1973
Tim Parkinson
1973
Tim Parkinson Tracks
2016 No.1
2016 No.1
Performer
Last played on
In which one thing depends on another
James Saunders
Last played on
Songs 2011
Tim Parkinson
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 2: Linda Catlin Smith / Parkinson Saunders
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-07T09:50:51
Tim Parkinson Links
