Clout
1977
Clout Biography
Clout was an original all-female South African rock group formed in Johannesburg in 1977, best known for their hit single, "Substitute".
Substitute
Clout
Substitute
Substitute
Let It Grow
Clout
Let It Grow
Let It Grow
