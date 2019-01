Phony Ppl is a musical group based in Brooklyn, New York. Originally founded in 2010 with 9 members, the current members are Elbee Thrie (vocals), Elijah Rawk (lead guitar), Matt "Maffyuu" Byas (drums), Aja Grant (keyboard), and Bari Bass (bass guitar).

