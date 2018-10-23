Phony Ppl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvzpl.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0daad2e7-9b0e-4aea-abc5-d1b21c3c12bd
Phony Ppl Biography (Wikipedia)
Phony Ppl is a musical group based in Brooklyn, New York. Originally founded in 2010 with 9 members, the current members are Elbee Thrie (vocals), Elijah Rawk (lead guitar), Matt "Maffyuu" Byas (drums), Aja Grant (keyboard), and Bari Bass (bass guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phony Ppl Performances & Interviews
Phony Ppl Tracks
Sort by
Once You Say Hello.
Phony Ppl
Once You Say Hello.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Once You Say Hello.
Last played on
End Of The NiGht
Phony Ppl
End Of The NiGht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
End Of The NiGht
Last played on
Somehow
Phony Ppl
Somehow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Somehow
Last played on
Wonderful Christmas Time
Phony Ppl
Wonderful Christmas Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Wonderful Christmas Time
Last played on
End Of The Night (Louis Fulton Remix)
Phony Ppl
End Of The Night (Louis Fulton Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
End Of The Night (Louis Fulton Remix)
Last played on
Why iii Love The Moon
Phony Ppl
Why iii Love The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Why iii Love The Moon
Last played on
Take a Chance.
Phony Ppl
Take a Chance.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Take a Chance.
Last played on
Baby, Meet My Lover
Phony Ppl
Baby, Meet My Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Baby, Meet My Lover
Last played on
That's Why iii Love The Moon
Phony Ppl
That's Why iii Love The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
That's Why iii Love The Moon
Last played on
If This Is How Love Feels
Phony Ppl
If This Is How Love Feels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
If This Is How Love Feels
Last played on
Statues
Phony Ppl
Statues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Statues
Last played on
I Wish I Was A Chair
Phony Ppl
I Wish I Was A Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Chair
Last played on
Statues (Produced by Maffyu)
Phony Ppl
Statues (Produced by Maffyu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Statues (Produced by Maffyu)
Last played on
Break It Off
Phony Ppl
Break It Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Break It Off
Last played on
Phonyland
Phony Ppl
Phonyland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzpl.jpglink
Phonyland
Last played on
Phony Ppl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist