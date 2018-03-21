Wild Belle is an American band, composed of siblings Elliot and Natalie Bergman, who grew up in and around Chicago. They appeared on Conan on November 26, 2012. Their debut album, Isles, was released by Columbia Records on March 12, 2013. They have released three songs from the album: "Keep You" in February, "Backslider", and "It's Too Late". Their song "Shine" was featured on the soundtrack of the 2013 movie The Way, Way Back and in Grey's Anatomy season 9, episode 13. Their song "Keep You" was played in the movie "Pitch Perfect" and in "The Vampire Diaries" season 4, episode 3. In 2015 Wild Belle worked with Diplo and DJEMBA DJEMBA to write "Be Together", which is the first track off Major Lazer's third album Peace Is the Mission. The song is about a potential, but unlikely relationship. The film clip for "Be Together" depicts a widow and her partner's funeral, with flash backs to the day he dies in a motorcycle accident.