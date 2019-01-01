Gerhard Narholz (born June 6, 1937) is a classically trained composer, arranger and conductor, dedicated to easy listening and film score music. 1958-1965 he wrote pop songs for artists such as Petula Clark, Heidi Brühl, Bill Ramsey and film scores for various German feature films and TV series. He also produced various instrumental pop albums for Polydor Germany and Tokyo (under his pseudonym Otto Sieben). 1965 Narholz founded the Sonoton Recorded Music Library. 1970-1980 Narholz arranged, produced and conducted numerous LPs with large string orchestra under his pseudonym Norman Candler for Decca Records / Telefunken, Germany and King Records, Tokyo. 1971 Norman Candler received the "3 Star Award" from BBC London for "Best Album of the Year".

Narholz founded the record label Pro Viva, which is dedicated to contemporary classical music of living composers. He composed and produced Easy Listening albums for Sonoton and Intersound with artists such as Billy May, Horst Jankowski, Nelson Riddle, Les Brown, Ted Heath (bandleader), Acker Bilk, Xavier Cugat and Franck Pourcel. 1980-2009 he concentrated on composing and producing production music for Sonoton. He is the president and co-owner of Sonoton Music GmbH&CO.KG, Munich, Germany.