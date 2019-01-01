The Yogscast are an entertainment company based in Bristol that produces gaming-related music, podcasts, videos, and video games, and also operates a multi-channel network for affiliated content creators. While they originally and primarily produce video gaming-related content, they have expanded to produce content for tabletop games and role-playing games as well, and have also published their first video game in 2017. They primarily publish their content on YouTube and Twitch through their shared main channel as well as affiliated channels run by other creators as part of the Yogscast network. The group had their roots in videos about the massively multiplayer online game World of Warcraft, but rose to popularity with their playthrough of the sandbox game Minecraft and their self-produced role-playing series Shadow of Israphel set in the same game. More recently, the group are known to play the sandbox game Garry's Mod and the action free roam game Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as producing their own live action series. They are also known for their annual Christmas live streaming charity drive, currently named the Yogscast Jingle Jam, which has raised more than fourteen million dollars for various charities as of 2018.