Randy VanWarmerBorn 30 March 1955. Died 12 January 2004
Randy VanWarmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy VanWarmer (sometimes Vanwarmer, Van Warmer; March 30, 1955 – January 12, 2004) was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His biggest success was the pop hit, "Just When I Needed You Most". It reached #8 on the UK Singles Chart in September 1979 after peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks earlier that year.
He wrote several songs for the group The Oak Ridge Boys including the #1 U.S. Country hit "I Guess It Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes". The song appeared on his 1981 album Beat of Love, which also included the pop tune "Suzi Found a Weapon", which hit #55 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Randy VanWarmer Tracks
Just When I Needed You Most
