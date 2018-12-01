Walter Smith IIIBorn 24 September 1980
Walter Smith III
1980-09-24
Walter Smith III Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Smith III (born September 24, 1980) is an American jazz saxophonist and composer.
In addition to performing with his own group, Smith is a member of the Ambrose Akinmusire Quintet and Eric Harland's Voyager. He regularly plays and records with Taylor Eigsti, Christian Scott, Logan Richardson, Kendrick Scott, Aaron Parks, Warren Wolf, and others.
Smith has released five albums as leader: Casually Introducing (2006), Live in Paris (2009), III (2010), Still Casual (2014), and Twio (2018).
Walter Smith III Tracks
Goodnight Now
Walter Smith III
Goodnight Now
Goodnight Now
Last played on
Lonely Woman / Light Blue
Walter Smith III
Lonely Woman / Light Blue
Lonely Woman / Light Blue
Nobody Else But Me
Walter Smith III
Nobody Else But Me
Nobody Else But Me
Contrafact
Walter Smith III
Contrafact
Contrafact
We'll Be Together Again
Walter Smith III
We'll Be Together Again
We'll Be Together Again
The Peacocks
Walter Smith III
The Peacocks
The Peacocks
