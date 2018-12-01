Walter Smith III (born September 24, 1980) is an American jazz saxophonist and composer.

In addition to performing with his own group, Smith is a member of the Ambrose Akinmusire Quintet and Eric Harland's Voyager. He regularly plays and records with Taylor Eigsti, Christian Scott, Logan Richardson, Kendrick Scott, Aaron Parks, Warren Wolf, and others.

Smith has released five albums as leader: Casually Introducing (2006), Live in Paris (2009), III (2010), Still Casual (2014), and Twio (2018).